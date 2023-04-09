Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 385,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $15,232,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

