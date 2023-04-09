Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of ADUS opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $186,845.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,366.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

