Ade LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ade LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

