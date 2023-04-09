Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ade LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,633. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

