Ade LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 140,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTMC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.67. 14,683 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

