Ade LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,352. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

