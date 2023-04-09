Advisory Resource Group Acquires 611 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

