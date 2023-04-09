Advisory Resource Group Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

