Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,197,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 630,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

