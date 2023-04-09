Advisory Resource Group Makes New $531,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

