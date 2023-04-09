Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,572 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

