Advisory Resource Group Takes $559,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Several research firms have commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

