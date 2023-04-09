Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

