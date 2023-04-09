Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

