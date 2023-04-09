Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Amerant Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

