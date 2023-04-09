American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.46.

AIG opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 12,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

