American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

