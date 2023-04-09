AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AXR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. AMREP has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

