Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $86.43

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

