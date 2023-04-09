Analysts Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $60.60

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get H World Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.