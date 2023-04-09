Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $30.91

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

