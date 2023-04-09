Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 60,974 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,172,688. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.