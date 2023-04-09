Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,159 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,867,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.