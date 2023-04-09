Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $861.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $810.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

