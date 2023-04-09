Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.
Shares of QCOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.00. 5,260,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
