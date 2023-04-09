Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 16,703 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

