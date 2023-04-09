Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 28,155,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,362,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

