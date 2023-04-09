Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 94 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,836. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

