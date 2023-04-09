AO World (LON:AO) Given New GBX 52 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AO World presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 69 ($0.86).

AO World Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 65 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £374.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.50, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.90 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.10.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

