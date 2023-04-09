AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $321.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $322.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

