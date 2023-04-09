Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

