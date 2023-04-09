Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,245,571.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,217 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

