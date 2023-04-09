Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.41 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $97.41 million and $3.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.