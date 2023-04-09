Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.6 %

ARGO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

