ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $657.12. 679,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $646.46 and its 200 day moving average is $577.80. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.