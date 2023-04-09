Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.1 %

ASB stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after acquiring an additional 268,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

