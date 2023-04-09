Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0631 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $97.99 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

