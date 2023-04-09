AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.77.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AvidXchange by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

