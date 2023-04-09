Ballswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.02 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Ballswap has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Ballswap has a total market cap of $30.02 million and $236.92 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.