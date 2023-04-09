Bank of America Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $192.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.06.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $13,291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.