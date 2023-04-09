Bank of America Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$17.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

