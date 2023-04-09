Bank of America Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Victory Capital from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,008,711 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 442.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 15.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

