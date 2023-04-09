Bank of America Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.72.

COIN stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $169.42.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,055 and have sold 304,098 shares valued at $16,537,363. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

