Bank of America Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $67.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.23.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.