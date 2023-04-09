Bank of America Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

