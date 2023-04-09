Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 647,580 Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,249.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,454,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 424,553 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 4,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,099. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

