Bank of Montreal Can Buys 181,947 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 9,398,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

