Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,676,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 1,604,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,001. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

