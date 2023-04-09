Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of International Paper worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,764. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

