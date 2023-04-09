Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 70,523 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.73. 1,987,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

